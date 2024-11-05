MLB News: Two-time World Series champion and former Yankees pitcher hits free agency

MLB free agency will feature a pitcher with over a decade of experience who has won two World Series rings in the past seven years with two different teams and previously pitched for the Yankees.

After more than a decade in MLB as a pitcher and two strong World Series championships, Nathan Eovaldi will finally enter free agency following his last season with the Texas Rangers, where he won one of his most recent rings.

Eovaldi’s two recent World Series titles include the 2023 championship with the Rangers, during which he pitched in Games 1 and 5. In Game 5, he played a pivotal role, holding the opponent scoreless and sealing the championship in Arizona.

Eovaldi’s first World Series win came with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 under manager Alex Cora. He appeared in three World Series games that year, helping the Red Sox win the title in five games with a 4-1 record over the Dodgers.

With the New York Yankees, Eovaldi didn’t win a championship but had an impressive first season in 2015, posting a 14-3 record and a 2.93 ERA. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by an elbow injury, which continued to trouble him the next year, leading to a 9-8 record before his release in 2017.

Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

How Many Teams Has Nathan Eovaldi Played for in MLB?

Eovaldi’s career began with the Dodgers in 2012, with just a few games under his belt. To date, he has played for six teams: the Dodgers, Marlins, Yankees, Rays, Red Sox, and Rangers. His 14-3 record with the Yankees remains his career best.

Eovaldi’s career record stands at 91-81 with a 4.06 ERA and 1,358 strikeouts. Along with his World Series rings, he has two All-Star selections (2021 and 2023) and earned a spot on the All-MLB Second Team in 2023 after his season with the Rangers.