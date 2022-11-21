Even though he's one of the USMNT's most prominent talents, Gio Reyna isn't in Gregg Berhalter's starting XI to face Wales for their World Cup debut.

Qatar 2022: Why is Gio Reyna not starting for the USMNT vs Wales?

The United States Men's National Team is back at the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify for the previous edition. Needless to say, this means they want to make a statement early in the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter's team features plenty of young talent, with just one player (DeAndre Yedlin) having made a World Cup appearance before. In fact, the USMNT is the second-youngest team in the tournament.

That's why most people expected Borussia Dortmund stalwart Gio Reyna to be in the team's starting XI to face Wales. However, the talented 19-year-old was nowhere to be seen. How's that?

Qatar 2022: Why Didn't Gio Reyna Start For USA Vs. Wales?

Coach Berhalter is a big fan of Timothy Weah, who got the nod over Reyna. Simply put, it was a tactical decision and not something injury-related. Fortunately for Berhalter and the U.S., Gio Reyna is fully healthy and is available to be subbed in at any point.

Chances are that Reyna will still make a big impact on this team. He's likely to play in the final third of the matchup, just like Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson. Maybe, he'll even earn a spot in the starting XI for the next game.