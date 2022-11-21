The United States Men's National Team is back at the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify for the previous edition. Needless to say, this means they want to make a statement early in the tournament.
Gregg Berhalter's team features plenty of young talent, with just one player (DeAndre Yedlin) having made a World Cup appearance before. In fact, the USMNT is the second-youngest team in the tournament.
That's why most people expected Borussia Dortmund stalwart Gio Reyna to be in the team's starting XI to face Wales. However, the talented 19-year-old was nowhere to be seen. How's that?
Qatar 2022: Why Didn't Gio Reyna Start For USA Vs. Wales?
Coach Berhalter is a big fan of Timothy Weah, who got the nod over Reyna. Simply put, it was a tactical decision and not something injury-related. Fortunately for Berhalter and the U.S., Gio Reyna is fully healthy and is available to be subbed in at any point.
Chances are that Reyna will still make a big impact on this team. He's likely to play in the final third of the matchup, just like Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson. Maybe, he'll even earn a spot in the starting XI for the next game.