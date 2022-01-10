The UNAM Pumas will visit Queretaro for Matchday 2 of Liga MX 2021/2022. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican first division game in the US.

In what will be the opening game of Matchday 2 of Liga MX 2021/2022, Queretaro will play at home against Pumas UNAM. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such us when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch on FUBO TV (free trial) in the US.

The UNAM Pumas were one of the entertainers in the last tournament. They reached the semifinals where they were eliminated with who in the end would be the champion, the Atlas, who advanced due to being the higher seed in the classification table. That is why this year they will go in search of revenge.

On the other side will be the locals, Queretaro, who despite the fact that he could get 1 point in his first game for Matchday 1, product of the tie against Monterrey; their rival dominated much of the game, not only with possession of the ball but also finishing more times on goal and reaching much more. They will go in search of finding their best version.

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 2 of Liga MX 2021/2022 between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will be played at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro on Friday, January 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM

This game for the Matchday 2 of Liga MX 2021/2022 between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM that will be played this Friday, January 14 at 8:00 PM (ET) in the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other Options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA.

