It did not end well for Spartak Moscow’s Quincy Promes, the 32-year-old Dutch soccer player was sentenced to a six-year prison sentence. Promes was involved in smuggling 1,360kg of cocaine through the port of Antwerp, Belgium, to the Netherlands in two shipments in 2020.



A Dutch court passed sentencing on Wednesday, but Promes did not go to the court hearings and is not planning on facing the music. Promes is residing outside of the Netherlands.



Lawyers representing Promes told the media that they would appeal his sentence, Promes denies any involvement in the charges he was sentenced for. The charges consist of importing, exporting, transporting, and possessing drugs.



How was Quincy Promes caught?



According to the court, Promes was involved directly in the shipment of the narcotics, which were hidden in shipments that came from Brazil. This was discovered by phone taps, which led to Promes being charged.



Since Promes is out of the country the former Sevilla player has two pending sentences, the six-year sentence for drug trafficking and a 2020 year and a half sentence for assault.



The assault charge is due to a fight he had with a cousin which resulted in Promes stabbing his cousin in the knee. Both sentences are currently under appeal.