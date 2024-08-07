The Portuguese winger had told ESPN that he wanted his American counterpart to play down the middle more; well, it paid off as Pulisic and Leão linked up well in a 3-2 win for Milan.

AC Milan is ready for the new Serie A season. Paulo Fonseca is hoping his stars can kick off their seasons hot, and all indications during the club’s summer tour in the United States are that they will.

AC Milan bagged wins against Manchester City, Real Madrid, and a penalty kick shootout win over Barcelona. Against Barcelona, the team’s best attacking trio was on display in Rafael Leão, Christian Pulisic, and Samuel Chukwueze.

The result was smooth passing and a new role for Pulisic, being creative down the middle; the end result was a fantastic performance by the American.

Christian Pulisic scores against Barcelona

It was only a few days ago that Rafael Leão had stated to ESPN he was hopeful that Pulisic would play down the middle more this season. “I am not a coach, but I prefer Pulisic as a #10 because he can shoot with both feet and has good vision for the role.”

Pulisic not only scored but also assisted on a goal in a 62-minute appearance.The player showcased a solid performance with 25 touches and demonstrated precision in his passing, completing 88% of his 17 attempted passes.

For Pulisic, he is hopeful for a great second season at AC Milan after 15 goals in 50 games last season, the best in his career. Pulisic is also hopeful that a strong start to the season will wipe the egg off his face after the USMNT completely disappointed in the summer’s Copa America.