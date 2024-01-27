Xavi asked for a spark in FC Barcelona after being eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey. Today, during the second half against Villarreal, his squad got a boost achieving an impressive comeback.

They were losing 2-0, but, in a span of just 11 minutes, the Culers took a 3-2 lead. Thousands of fans at Montjuic Stadium were thrilled as this seemed to be a magnificent version of the team.

However, due to incredible mistakes on defense, FC Barcelona lost 5-3 and said goodbye at any chance to win La Liga. Real Madrid and Girona have escaped on the standings and, though it’s only January, another title is gone.

That’s why, after the match at home, Xavi faced his toughest press conference as coach of the team. In the end, the former legend acknowledged it is time for a change.

Xavi will leave FC Barcelona

Xavi didn’t wait for any decision by club’s president, Joan Laporta. Just minutes after the game, Hernandez confirmed he’ll leave the team at the end of this season.

“I would like to announce that on June 30th, I will no longer continue as a coach. We have been talking, the situation deserves a change of course, and I cannot allow this situation as a ‘culé.’ I had decided this a few days ago. The way things have gone, it’s the right time. The club needs a change in dynamics. Thinking about the club, the players…they play with too much tension. It’s best for me to leave. I will give my best. I believe we can have a great season.”