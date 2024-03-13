Rangers vs Benfica: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 14, 2024

Rangers welcome Benfica to Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, March 14, with a place in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on the line. Last time out, these teams finished level in a four-goal thriller in Portugal. Who will get the upper hand this time?

The Scottish side, who made it to this stage by finishing atop Group C with 11 points, come from a 2-0 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Cup. While it lost its last league fixture, Rangers lead the Scottish Premiership standings with 70 points after 29 games.

The visitors, on the other hand, have a point to prove in Glasgow. Benfica managed to beat Estoril Praia in their last league fixture, but their 5-0 loss to lifelong rivals Porto is still making noise at the club. A win in Scotland could be what the Portuguese giants need to redeem themselves.

Rangers vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Rangers vs Benfica in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY

Canada: DAZN Canada

India: SONY

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+

Italy: Sky Sport, DAZN Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

Netherlands ESPN, Veronica TV

Nigeria: SuperSport, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport

Spain: Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Arabia 8

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 4

United States: Paramount+, ViX