Rangers welcome Benfica to Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, March 14, with a place in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on the line. Last time out, these teams finished level in a four-goal thriller in Portugal. Who will get the upper hand this time?
The Scottish side, who made it to this stage by finishing atop Group C with 11 points, come from a 2-0 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Cup. While it lost its last league fixture, Rangers lead the Scottish Premiership standings with 70 points after 29 games.
The visitors, on the other hand, have a point to prove in Glasgow. Benfica managed to beat Estoril Praia in their last league fixture, but their 5-0 loss to lifelong rivals Porto is still making noise at the club. A win in Scotland could be what the Portuguese giants need to redeem themselves.
Rangers vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Rangers vs Benfica in your Country
* Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY
Canada: DAZN Canada
India: SONY
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports, discovery+
Italy: Sky Sport, DAZN Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico
Netherlands ESPN, Veronica TV
Nigeria: SuperSport, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport
Spain: Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Arabia 8
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 4
United States: Paramount+, ViX