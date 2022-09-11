One of the biggest signings for Barcelona this summer was Raphinha. The Brazilian forward was also seduced by Chelsea, but he has now revealed the real reason why he decided to join Xavi's side.

Barcelona went off this 2022 and signed almost every single player they wanted in the summer transfer market. Raphinha was one of those and now the Brazilian has revealed why he decided to join Xavi's side despite having other offer from Chelsea.

Raphinha was one of the best players in the Leeds' squad in the last Premier League season. His performances gave him the opportunity to become a key piece for Brazil and he was listed as one of the main targets for multiple teams this summer.

But despite the other clubs' efforts to sign him, it was Barcelona who won this race. Now, the Brazilian has revealed which factors made him decide to join the Blaugranas and not returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Neymar, the real reason why Raphinha joined Barcelona

Friendship is always good for soccer players to get some advices on what to do next. For Raphinha, Neymar was his 'voice of knowledge' on which team he should have signed for this summer.

"I talked to Neymar about a move and he told me that if I get to Barcelona then I won’t regret and he was right," said Raphinha to La Vanguardia. "I rejected Chelsea because my dream was to wear the Barcelona shirt."

Xavi, Barcelona's coach, has used Raphinha in five games, starting in 80 per cent of them. He has scored one goal and assisted for another, becoming one of the best attackers that the team has nowadays.