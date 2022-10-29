Raul Jimenez is living a tough moment at Wolverhampton, but, the Mexican striker will look for redemption in Qatar 2022. Here, you can find more details about his salary in the Premier League including how much money he makes per hour, day, week, month and year.

Not so long ago, Raul Jimenez was the best Mexican player in the world and, without a doubt, the leader of the National team as the center forward in Qatar 2022. Then, after his head injury in a collision with David Luiz on November 2020, everything changed for the striker.

According to many doctors, Raul Jimenez's recovery from that skull fracture is a 'miracle' and that's why seeing him at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar would be an epic achievement. The Mexican star doesn't remember anything about that violent play in the Wolverhampton-Arsenal game.

This season, knee and groin injuries are still the biggest problem for Raul Jimenez. The striker has played just three games for Wolverhampton and is trying a last-minute rehabilitation to be ready for the World Cup. However, strictly in economic terms, Raul Jimenez is still under contract with the Wolves and here you will find out very interesting details about his salary.

Raul Jimenez's contract with Wolves: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

After a spectacular first season with the Wolves, during a loan from Benfica, Raul Jimenez clause was paid by the Premier League team (€38 million) and the player signed a four-year agreement (2019-2023). Then, on October 2020, Wolverhampton extended his contract until 2024.

'It's very special for me, because, since the first moment, the Wolves trusted me and gave me that confidence I was looking for in a European team. Now that I have it, I'm very happy and don't want to let it go. I wanna keep working hard and win important things for this club', said Raul Jimenez after his new contract's announcement.

In his latest contract with the Wolves, Raul Jimenez earns €2.4 million per year. Considering that number, the Mexican striker makes €200k per month, €50k per week, €7.1k per day and almost €300 per hour.