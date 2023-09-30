RB Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Bundesliga in your country

RB Leipzig and Bayern meet in the 2023-2024 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Both teams are enjoying a winning streak, they could end this game in a tie. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

RB Leipzig are in 5th place in the standings with a record of 4-0-1 and are currently enjoying a 4-win streak. The most recent victory was against Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0.

Bayern don’t know what it’s like to lose a game in the current season, they have four wins and a draw against Leverkusen 2-2 with a recent victory against underdogs Bochum by a score of 7-0.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

RB Leipzig and Bayern play for the 2023-2024 Bundesliga on Saturday, September 30 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM October 1

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM October 1

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 AM October 1

Kenya: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM October 1

Mexico: 11:30 PM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM October 1

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM October 1

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM

RB Leipzig vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

United States: ESPN+