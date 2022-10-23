RB Leipzig will receive Real Madrid for the Matchday 5 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will face each other in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 5. Real Madrid have 10 points at the moment, product of 3 victories and the draw in the last minute against Shakhtar. With victory, they could reach 13 points, which would ensure qualification for the next round as well as first place in the group.

RB Leipzig had a very bad start losing their first two games first against Shakhtar and then against the “Merengues” themselves. However, the two consecutive wins against the Celtics, the weakest team in the group, has allowed them to reach second place and now they depend on themselves to advance to the round of 16.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Date

This game between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany this Tuesday, October 25 at 3:00 PM (ET).

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: VIX+.

