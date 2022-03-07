Bad news for Spartak Moscow fans and good news for the other side in Germany, it is not an easy situation but UEFA has already made a clear decision about the situation of the Russian team.

The 2021-22 Europa League season continues as normal after several days of war between Russia and Ukraine. The knockout phase, round of 16, will be played as scheduled starting in March 10, 2022 and will be completed on March 17.

Spartak Moscow had to play two games against the German side, RB Leipzig on March 10, 2022 and another game on March 17. The Russian team were not big favorites but they always play at a high level in the tournament.

It is not the first time that an event outside of soccer affects a team in the Europa League or Champions League, but these circumstances are rare. The players are not involved but their team suffers the consequences anyway.

Why was the RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow cancelled?

The game was canceled due to UEFA suspending all Russian clubs from tournaments in Europe and UEFA's decision directly affected Spartak Moscow and the game they had pending against RB Leipzig.

Will RB Leipzig play against another team in the round of 16?

No, RB Leipzig advances directly to the quarterfinals, it seems unfair but that's what UEFA decided after the Russian teams were suspended from European competitions. The German side can consider themselves lucky, now they have more time to rest.

It is unlikely that the Russian teams will return to UEFA this year as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia seems to last longer than expected, the Russian soccer teams will not be able to play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europe League or FIFA Club World Cup.