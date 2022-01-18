Florentino Perez and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to send Eden Hazard back to the English Premier League. But, will he want to play for Newcastle?

Real Madrid agrees to sell Eden Hazard to Newcastle for €40m, what will he do?

It's safe to say that Eden Hazard is one of the all-time greatest flops in Real Madrid history. He was supposed to carry Cristiano Ronaldo's torch but has failed to make an impact during his stay at Santiago Bernabeu.

Often hurt and out of shape, the Belgian winger has been far from the star he once was at Stamford Bridge. Unsurprisingly, he's been linked with a move out of Madrid nearly since the very second he arrived.

Hazard's market value continues to plummet by the day but there's still interest in his services. Apparently, Los Blancos have reportedly agreed to let him go back to England, as the new-look Newcastle offered north of €40 million for his services.

Real Madrid Accept Newcastle's €40+ Million Offer For Eden Hazard

"And according to El Nacional, Perez has accepted an offer of €40m (£33.4m), plus €10m (£8.3m) in add-ons, from Newcastle with Eddie Howe desperate to strengthen his beleaguered squad in a bid to escape relegation this season," reported the Daily Mail.

Eden Hazard Blocks Newcastle Move, Would Only Leave For A 'Big Club'

Unfortunately for Carlo Ancelotti's squad, Hazard has reportedly blocked the transfer as he has no intention of playing for a small-market team such as Newcastle. Instead, he'd welcome a move back to Chelsea.

"However, Hazard has snubbed the Magpies' approach, with the Spanish report claiming that he will only leave for a 'big' club, such as Chelsea," the report added. "The Blues have long been linked with a reunion with Hazard, who dazzled at Stamford Bridge over his seven-year spell, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists in 352 appearances for the club."

Florentino Will Try To Use Hazard As A Bargain Chip For Reece James

Real Madrid would be more than willing to facilitate his return to Stamford Bridge as long as it helps them land Reece James. That, however, seems unlikely as the Blues don't want to let go of their rising star:

"Madrid are reportedly interested in Chelsea star Reece James, with the Spaniards rumoured to be considering offering Hazard as makeweight for the England international - who they value at £50m. Madrid reportedly understand signing the 22-year-old is a long shot as he 'has it all' at Chelsea but they are reportedly still willing to try," the Daily Mail concluded.

Whether Hazard will go back to Chelsea or not remains to be seen. Then again, it's clear that he's no longer a part of Real Madrid's plans and it's hard to blame them, as he's only logged one assist all season while failing to score.