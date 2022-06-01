Clubs have already begun to study possible signings for next season. According to reports, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are interested in signing a player who will become a free agent in a few months.

Clubs have already begun to study possible signings for next season. Likewise, transfer markets have completely changed. Few soccer teams spend a large sum of money to sign a player, now it has become common to sign players who are free agents or when their contracts are about to expire.

The quick answer to this is that the clubs will no longer benefit from each other. But waiting until the player's contract is up can bring complications, as happened to Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappe.

In this context, according to reports, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are interested in signing a player who will become a free agent in a few months.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich interested in signing Raheem Sterling

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez’s signings to Manchester City have led to several players of the English club being relegated and Raheem Sterling is one of them. The Englishman, who has won nine major trophies with City, is heading into the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and is being trailed by several clubs domestically and abroad.

According to The Times, the 27-year-old has no desire to become a bit-part player at Manchester City as he wants to play a big part in England’s World Cup campaign. The club are expected to address Sterling’s situation next month once he returns from English national team duty. At that meeting, they will either decide to attempt to extend his contract or grant him a transfer this summer.

While his future is uncertain, several clubs are interested in signing Sterling. According to The Guardian, Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the striker. Another of the England international's leading suitors are Real Madrid, who have stepped up their pursuit of him, El Merengue would have in mind to sign him after Mbappe's rejection.

As reported by The Mirror, the La Liga champions are thought to be in pole position to sign Sterling. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all named as other interested suitors. However, the German team's main target is to sign Sadio Mane, and The Cules' main target is to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Sterling is under contract with Manchester City until June 2023, and, according to Transfermarkt, his market value is 85,000,000 euros. In addition, the 27-year-old player earns 10,200,000 euros per year.