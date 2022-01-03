The Spanish giants have reportedly allowed Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo to seek new clubs before their contracts are set to expire on June 30th.

Real Madrid may buy big, but they are also no stranger to balancing a budget. All they have to do is look across the street and see the financial ruin Barcelona has become, to see what happens if you don’t manage your finances well. Real Madrid is looking to free up salary space in what they expect will take a hike with the eventual signings of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

According to The Sun, in preparation for those eventual signings and more the club brass has spoken to Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo, three players whose deals end on June 30th, and have granted those players permission to leave the club before their contracts expire.

If all three were to leave, the report indicates that Real Madrid would open up $68 million in salary. Here are Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo’s likely destinations if they were to leave Real Madrid.

Where would Gareth Bale, Isco, and Marcelo go if they left Real Madrid?

Bale is one of the team’s highest earners, and while he may need to take a pay cut, Bale will not be short on offers from the Premier League or MLS. 29-year-old Isco was reportedly offered to Tottenham and with over 200 appearances for Madrid, Isco will have suitors from all over LaLiga.

Marcelo is another case; it has been reported that there is interest from Brazilian sides and an MLS team is interested in acquiring the Brazilian. All three players have played very well at Real Madrid and if they are allowed to leave on a free, they would be considerable signings for any team.