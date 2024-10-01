Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti responds to Diego Simeone’s call to sanction Courtois

Carlo Ancelotti rejected Diego Simeone's request for a sanction against Thibaut Courtois after he “incited” Atletico Madrid fans to throw objects at him during the recent derby.

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed Diego Simeone’s comments in which he asked for a sanction to Thibaut Courtois after he “provoked” the anger of Atletico Madrid fans who threw objects at him during this past derby. The Real Madrid coach thinks that talking about the goalkeeper is just “a distraction.”

“I respect everyone’s opinion, but this issue is quite clear. There were violent acts, and those who engage in violence should not be on a football field or in society. What happened was seen by everyone. Violent individuals should not be part of society,” the Italian coach said in a press conference ahead of their clash against Lille for Champions League.

“Talking about other things is a bit of a distraction from what actually happened,” he continued, referring to Simeone’s comments in which he said that the players that “incite” violence should also be sanctioned.

“The point is that violent individuals should not be in a football stadium. Football doesn’t need these kinds of people. They should stay where they are not a threat. It’s better if the violent ones leave us alone,” he concluded.

Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti during the Madrid derby

The LaLiga match between Atletico and Real Madrid, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was briefly suspended due to fans throwing objects at Thibaut Courtois shortly following Real Madrid’s opening goal, after the goalkeeper celebrated

Diego Simeone’s words on the incident

Just right after the match, Simeone said that the club “will have to make a decision” about what to do with the fans that threw objects to the pitch, however, he also said that players and coaches had a responsibility too.

“The people who committed those incidents, the club will have to make a decision. We don’t need those people in our stands; we need people who drive us forward, who support us, who think about the club and the team. That doesn’t justify creating the situations that arise, because we, as key players, can also help ensure those things don’t happen,” he said after the 1-1 draw, in statements reported by the DPA agency.

“It happened to Dibu in the Conmebol match, and I think that makes football better,” he explained ahead of the Champions League match against Benfica. “It happened to Courtois the other day because it was Courtois; if it had been Pablo, I would say Pablo, but it was Courtois, and the gestures I’m explaining were also seen. That doesn’t mean or justify it because we’re going back to the same point,” he said.

