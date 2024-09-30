Trending topics:
Diego Godín slams Thibaut Courtois over Madrid derby antics

Diego Godín, ex-Atlético Madrid player, was not pleased with Thibaut Courtois and his behavior during the Madrid derby.

Diego Godin of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Athletic Club at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on November 10, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesDiego Godin of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Athletic Club at Wanda Metropolitano stadium on November 10, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The wild 1-1 draw between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid on Sunday ended with Atlético fans enraged at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for gesturing to the fans after Real Madrid equalized with a goal from Éder Militão.

The “Fondo Sur,” as the supporters’ group is known, began throwing objects at Courtois, who is also a former Atlético player. Fans threw lighters, plastic bottles, and even a plastic bag with unidentified contents.

One former Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin, now retired, had some harsh words for the Real Madrid netminder on 100% Deportes de Sport 890.

Diego Godin on Madrid debry and Thibaut Courtois

Godin expressed his concern over how Thibaut Courtois acted by stating, “The fan chants there are different from those (in Uruguay) because the cultures are different. But there (at Atlético), they really make you feel it, and they can be intense as well.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid removes a cigarette lighter from the pitch during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid removes a cigarette lighter from the pitch during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

“Especially with a player like that, who came from Atlético, and when he won with Real Madrid, he taunted Atlético for no reason, and that’s something Atlético fans don’t forgive.”

Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid LaLiga derby had to be stopped as fans threw objects to Courtois

Now retired, Godín played for Atlético Madrid from 2010 to 2019, featuring in 389 games and scoring 27 goals. The former Uruguayan captain won eight titles with the club, as well as two second-place finishes in the UEFA Champions League.

