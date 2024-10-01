Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reacts to Antoine Griezmann’s retirement from the French National Team

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe expressed his sadness over Antoine Griezmann's decision to retire from the French national team.

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol
© David Ramos/Getty Images Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol

By Gianni Taina

This week, European soccer was hit with major news as Antoine Griezmann announced his retirement from the France National Team, a move that had been speculated for weeks within Didier Deschamps’ squad. Griezmann’s announcement sparked a reaction from teammate Kylian Mbappe, who dedicated emotional words of farewell to the Atletico Madrid forward.

Former Barcelona forward gave a subtle hint during the last FIFA international break, following France’s 3-1 loss to Italy in the opening match of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League. After the game, Griezmann lingered on the field at Paris’ Parc des Princes, waving to the crowd in what now feels like a farewell gesture.

French media had already been reporting that Griezmann’s relationship with some key figures in the squad wasn’t the same, particularly with head coach Didier Deschamps and Kylian Mbappe. This tension reportedly stemmed from Deschamps’ decision to name the Real Madrid star as the new captain after Hugo Lloris’ departure.

However, Mbappe quickly shut down any speculation about friction by posting a heartfelt message on his social media accounts, paying tribute to Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe of France look on during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between Republic of Ireland and France. Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe of France look on during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between Republic of Ireland and France. Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

“An exceptional player ending his career with the French National Team,” Mbappe wrote. “One of the most important players of our national team’s modern era. Thank you for the unforgettable memories you’ve given us, for leading this team for so many years, and for playing a huge role in bringing it to the top with numerous titles.”

Bad news for Real Madrid: Injured Kylian Mbappe to miss multiple games

Bad news for Real Madrid: Injured Kylian Mbappe to miss multiple games

“Some may think it’s too soon to step away, but I understand and respect your decision,” he added. “Wearing this jersey demands more and often without the recognition that comes with it. You’ll remain a part of France’s football history forever. I’ll never forget the honor and pleasure it was to play alongside you for so many years. I never took that for granted. Safe travels, my friend, and THANK YOU.”

Who else left the France NT after the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

In addition to Antoine Griezmann, three other players from France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Final squad have also stepped away from international duty. Hugo Lloris was the first to retire, followed by Olivier Giroud, and then Raphael Varane, just days before Griezmann’s announcement.

Antoine Griezmann retires from French National Team Top moments with Les Bleus

Antoine Griezmann retires from French National Team Top moments with Les Bleus

France’s upcoming matches

As part of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League, France will face Israel on Thursday, October 10, in Bozsik Aréna, Budapest, and Belgium on Monday, October 14, in King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

