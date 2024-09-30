Trending topics:
Thibaut Courtois could be severely punished for his actions in the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid derby

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could face a severe punishment following his gestures toward Atletico Madrid fans during the heated Madrid Derby.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid CF acknowledges the audience after the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves
© Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid CF acknowledges the audience after the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves

By Gianni Taina

Madrid derbies are always intense, and Sunday’s clash on September 29 was no exception. Around the 65th minute, Real Madrid took the lead over Atletico Madrid when Eder Militao scored to make it 1-0 for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The goal prompted Thibaut Courtois to react angrily toward a section of Atletico Madrid fans with whom he had been exchanging words earlier in the second half. In response, the home supporters began hurling objects at the Belgian goalkeeper.

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer warned that the match could be suspended if the behavior didn’t stop. When the crowd continued, Ferrer halted the game for 10 minutes, sending both teams back to the locker room to await the restart.

The match resumed and ended in a 1-1 draw after a late equalizer from Ángel Correa. However, the fallout could lead to significant consequences for both clubs. Atletico Madrid could face a partial stadium closure for two to three games, specifically targeting the section involved in the incident.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid removes a cigarette lighter from the pitch during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid removes a cigarette lighter from the pitch during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

But Real Madrid might bear the brunt of the repercussions. According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Courtois could be suspended for 4 to 12 games for provoking the Atletico fans. If the maximum penalty is applied, he would miss the highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bad news for Real Madrid: Injured Kylian Mbappe to miss multiple games

In addition to the controversy, Real Madrid later confirmed Courtois sustained an injury. “After tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an abductor injury in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.” The club expects the Belgian goalkeeper to return after the October international break.

What does the rulebook say about Courtois’ potential suspension?

Courtois could be sidelined for several matches if the disciplinary code of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) is enforced. The code states: “Provoking animosity from the crowd with such intent, except in cases of serious incidents resulting from it, shall be sanctioned with a suspension of four to twelve matches.”

This means Courtois could miss not only El Clasico but also key LaLiga fixtures against Villarreal, Celta Vigo, and Valencia. If he receives the maximum 12-game ban, he wouldn’t return to LaLiga action until late January.

German legend Lothar Matthäus names who should win Ballon d\&#039;Or over Vinicius Jr.

Atletico Madrid’s HC calls for punishment

Following the game, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone condemned the fans who threw objects onto the field but also criticized Courtois’ actions. “It doesn’t justify the aggression, but we must be cautious about what we provoke,” Simeone said. “People don’t react for no reason. We need to sanction those who provoke the crowd. Punish the instigator.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

