With Thibaut Courtois out for what could be the entire season, Real Madrid is scrambling for a last-minute transfer to sign an optimal starting goalkeeper. Talks of a possible free transfer of David De Gea have cooled down as the club is now focusing on a netminder within the league.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are talking to Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou AKA Bono. The 32-year-old Moroccan international has played his whole career in Spain and has done very well in LaLiga and most notably the FIFA World Cup.

Romano stated on an Instagram live that Real Madrid has a few options, but that Yassine Bounou was on top of the list.

Yassine Bounou to Real Madrid?

While David De Gea may be a free transfer the goalkeeper is heavily associated with Atlético Madrid, while Bono, who also began his career at Atlético Madrid, is more associated with Sevilla, where he spent most of his career.

Bono has two more seasons on his Sevilla contract, but Real Madrid is willing to pay a transfer fee on a top goalkeeper that could still have sale value when Thibaut Courtois returns to full fitness.