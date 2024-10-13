Trending topics:
Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos names the greatest player in soccer history

Brazilian left-back and Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos revealed who he believes is the greatest soccer player in history.

Former Real Madrid player Roberto Carlos waves to supporters after he was presented with a trophy for his achievements at the club
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesFormer Real Madrid player Roberto Carlos waves to supporters after he was presented with a trophy for his achievements at the club

By Gianni Taina

In every soccer conversation, fans and pundits alike debate over the greatest teams in history and, inevitably, the best player to ever grace the sport. Former players also frequently weigh in on the topic, and this time, it was Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos who made his choice for the greatest of all time.

Roberto Carlos, who was a key figure in Real Madrid’s famed “Galácticos” era alongside superstars like Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Iker Casillas, Ronaldo Nazario, David Beckham and Raúl, shared his thoughts during an interview with Goal in 2020. The Brazilian defender was clear in his opinion: Ronaldo Nazario stands above all others.

He was the best; there will never be another Ronaldo, the phenomenon. Not Neymar, Cristiano, or Messi—Ronaldo is unique,” Roberto Carlos declared.

He also reflected on how the game has evolved since the days when he and Ronaldo dominated with both the Brazilian national team and Real Madrid. “In our generation, it was harder to score goals; the game was more physical back then, and attackers were less protected. But Ronaldo could do it all,” he explained.

MADRID, SPAIN – DECEMBER 12: Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with Roberto Carlos after scoring a goal against Real Sociedad. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Roberto Carlos went on to shower praise on his former teammate and close friend, who joined Real Madrid in 2002. “I knew how incredible he was when he arrived, but many people in Madrid didn’t. He surprised a lot of people. I remember 80,000 fans being overjoyed and blown away by him,” he added.

Ronaldo Nazario picks his best players of all time

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Ronaldo reflected on the past few decades of soccer and boldly named his eight greatest players of all time. “I believe there’s a very special group where you have Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Pelé, Marco van Basten, Ronaldinho… I include myself,” said the iconic Brazilian forward, notably omitting Cristiano Ronaldo from his list.

Despite his personal opinion, Ronaldo acknowledged that this list isn’t definitive, encouraging fans to have their say. “Let the fans decide, let them debate it in the bars. But you can’t rank them, you can’t compare generations,” he concluded.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

