Real Madrid, Man United and PSG reportedly tried to get Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate

Despite offers from Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG, Cristian Romero stayed at Tottenham. With his contract nearing expiration, he could receive more offers next year.

Argentine defender Cristian Romero attracted interest from three of Europe’s biggest clubs —Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG— during the summer transfer window. However, Tottenham rejected all offers for him, according to a new report by TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul.

“Tottenham responded that they wouldn’t sell him. He is crucial for Postecoglou. They didn’t even set a price,” Edul revealed in a post on X. However, it’s expected that Romero will receive more offers in the next transfer window.

The 26-year-old center-back is contracted with Spurs until June 2027, and Tottenham isn’t willing to let him go easily. According to earlier reports from journalist Christian Martin, the club has set the player’s price at $200 million

Romero is a crucial player for the Premier League team, emerging as one of the most reliable members of Ange Postecoglou’s squad, and forming a strong partnership with Micky van de Ven. Of course, he has also become a key figure for Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina.

Among the interested clubs, Real Madrid’s interest has been the most notorious. Despite winning both the Champions League and LaLiga last season, Los Blancos struggled with defensive depth.

Romero has said he is ‘happy’ at Tottenham

Despite all the transfer talk, Romero has stated several times that he is happy at Tottenham, and that he is not necessarily looking for a change in the near future. However, that stance could change if the right offer came along, for both player and club.

Back in August, he told ESPN F90: “I always strive to play at my best. I have a lot of respect for Tottenham. They’ve always given me a lot of support here, so I like playing here. I don’t think about other clubs or their possibilities.”

“I know there’s a lot of talk about a possible move, but I’m calm. At my club I play differently to the national team, more forward. I still have years left in Europe and I want to see where I can go. Hopefully this year we can win a title at Tottenham,” he added.