Lionel Scaloni raises major concerns about the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed doubts about the scheduling of the Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain due to a packed international calendar.

Lionel Scaloni shared his concerns about the highly anticipated Finalissima between Argentina and Spain during a press conference ahead of Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

The matchup, which would see the Copa America 2024 champions face off against the UEFA Euro 2024 winners, remains in question due to scheduling conflicts.

While Argentina claimed victory over Colombia in the Copa America final and Spain emerged victorious over England in the UEFA Euro 2024, plans for the champions of these two tournaments to meet in the Finalissima have hit a roadblock. Initially slated for late 2025 or early 2026, Scaloni cast doubt on whether the one-off international contest will even take place.

“I don’t know if the Finalissima is going to happen,” Scaloni said. “From what I’ve been told, it’ll be tough to fit in with Spain’s schedule. I don’t see it happening next year. Maybe they’ll find a gap, but I’m not thinking about it right now.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Finalissima trophy after their sides victory during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Possible locations for the Finalissima

Should the Finalissima go ahead in October or November 2025, Europe is currently the leading candidate to host the event, with tentative venues in Berlin, London, or Rome, according to Argentine media outlet Olé.

If the match is pushed to March 2026, New York is emerging as the top option to host the event in the United States. However, the date will need to be confirmed before a venue is finalized. For now, the only certainty is that Argentina and Spain are set to compete.

Scaloni on Argentina’s upcoming clash with Colombia

Looking ahead to Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia in Barranquilla on September 10, Scaloni addressed the challenging heat conditions expected for the match. “The timing of the game affects both teams equally,” he said. “I don’t think it gives one side an advantage, but it’s true that the heat isn’t ideal for a good match. The lineup we pick won’t be based on the temperature.”

Scaloni also acknowledged Colombia’s strength in set pieces, one of their biggest threats. “We’re not going to change our way of defending, but we might make some adjustments to the lineup,” he said. “It’s something they’re good at, and we need to be careful.”

Argentina continues without Lionel Messi

As Argentina continues their World Cup qualifying campaign, Lionel Messi remains absent from the squad. Scaloni confirmed that he spoke with Messi prior to the matches against Chile and Colombia, explaining the star’s recovery from an injury.

“I talked to Leo before announcing the roster, and he told me he’s getting better. It’s just a matter of time before he’s back on the field,” Scaloni said. “We will wait for him to return to play and will communicate with him just as we do with everyone else.”