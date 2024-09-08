Report: Potential date for Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, revealed

Argentine journalist revealed when the highly anticipated Finalissima between Argentina and Spain will take place.

Since Argentina’s triumph in the 2024 Copa America and Spain’s victory in the UEFA Euro 2024, fans have been eagerly awaiting the Finalissima, a showdown between the champions of South America and Europe. While it was initially speculated that the match would take place in 2025, new reports suggest the match could be pushed back to 2026.

According to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, the Finalissima won’t happen in 2025 as previously expected. Instead, the match will be scheduled for March 2026 as he confirmed through his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Scaloni hinted at something we were expecting,” Edul said in a video posted on X. “The Finalissima won’t be played next year because there are no open dates on the calendar. Instead, they are looking at March 2026, the year of the World Cup. That’s when Argentina will face Spain,” Edul confirmed.

In an earlier press conference, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni raised major concerns about the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, stating that the packed schedule made it unlikely.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Finalissima trophy. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Possible locations for the Finalissima

If the Finalissima does go ahead in late 2025, Europe appears to be the frontrunner for hosting, with venues in Berlin, London, or Rome being considered, according to Argentine outlet Olé.

However, if the match is officially moved to March 2026, New York could become the top choice to host the prestigious match in the United States. Although the venue remains undecided, one thing is for sure—Argentina and Spain will face off to determine the ultimate champion.

Lionel Messi still missing from Argentina’s lineup

As Argentina continues its World Cup qualifying journey, Lionel Messi remains absent from the squad due to injury. Scaloni recently addressed Messi’s absence and gave an update on the superstar’s recovery.

“I spoke with Leo before releasing the squad list, and he told me he’s improving,” Scaloni shared during a press conference. “It’s just a matter of time before he’s back on the field. We’ll wait for him and continue communicating with him, just as we do with every other player.”