Kylian Mbappe is not staying at PSG, that is almost 90% sure, still despite all his issues at the club Kylian Mbappe is having a banner season scoring 10 goals in 9 Ligue 1 matches and 2 goals in 3 UEFA Champions League games. Still a lot is being made about his future as two European giants are lining up for his signature.

With one season left on his PSG deal, the French club will look to get the most from one of the best players in the world. According to L’Equipe, while a contract extension at PSG could be on the cards, Mbappe agreed he’d leave PSG by leaving the club some kind of compensation.

For Kylian Mbappe at the moment all roads lead to Madrid and his long awaited move to Real Madrid, but now a Premier League team is also hopeful of landing the French star.

Liverpool interested in Kylian Mbappe

According to L’ Equipe Liverpool are monitoring the World Cup winner’s situation and hope that his sour relationship with PSG could open up the chance of signing him, even on a free transfer, although that looks unlikely.

Liverpool have a few major players situations to review at the end of next season and Kylian Mbappe would be a huge name to usher in a new era at the club.

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have long been courting the French star with the player even having seen homes in Madrid two years ago, now it will be a matter of reaching the end of the season and offering their best deal.