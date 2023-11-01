Didier Deschamps doesn't think Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time after Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or, surpassing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the final vote. However, many important figures in the world are not entirely convinced that the Argentine legend is the greatest player in history.

For example, the coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps. “The Argentinians say it. He’s a part of it. It’s hard to say that Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo or Mbappe, who is younger. They are players who have left their mark on the history of world football.”

Of course, Deschamps wasn’t going to show absolute favoritism for Messi, considering that he leads the French team and Kylian Mbappe is one of his star players.

Furthermore, the defeat in the World Cup final is a thorn that remains stuck in that country, and as a result, Messi was insulted on several occasions by fans at PSG.

Didier Deschamps talks about Lionel Messi and the Ballon d’Or

Didier Deschamps was also questioned about who he believes should have won the Ballon d’Or between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. His response didn’t reveal much amidst the controversy that has arisen in recent days.

“Argentinians are behind Messi. It’s normal. The French are behind Mbappe. All three are players who deserve to win. In the end, only one takes home the prize because they have won the most important competition in the world. Unfortunately for France, that’s how it is.”

Deschamps dedicates a special message to Lionel Messi

Despite his team’s defeat to Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Didier Deschamps acknowledged that Lionel Messi is simply a legendary player.

“Messi has made history in football. The season he had with PSG and, above all, with Argentina in the World Cup undoubtedly makes him deserving of the Ballon d’Or.”

How many times Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or?

Last Monday, Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or. The star of Inter Miami became the first winner of the award created who does not play in Europe. At the age of 36, the legend secured the trophy thanks to his tremendous contribution to Argentina’s victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In an unforgettable moment during the ceremony held in Paris, Leo received the award from David Beckham, the owner of his current club. Of course, the big question is who will be his heir in 2024.