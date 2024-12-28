On Friday, December 27, the Sacramento Kings parted ways with head coach Mike Brown amidst a rough stretch that saw the team drop five straight games and 12 of their last 17. The move sparked debate across the NBA, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the situation, subtly criticizing the Kings’ decision.

The controversy surrounding Brown’s dismissal stems from his remarkable achievements with the Kings, including ending the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought and being named NBA Coach of the Year in the same season.

Ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Clippers, Kerr shared his thoughts on the situation, offering a pointed critique of the Kings’ lack of patience. “We all kind of know this is the nature of this business,” Kerr said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just know that I feel very fortunate to work in an organization that really values continuity and that allows our team and our staff and our group to get through the rough patches,” Kerr added. “Because every team in the league is going to face these rough stretches like we’re going through right now.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, with assistant coach Mike Brown behind him, gestures to his team during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kerr ‘shocked’ by Kings’ decision

Kerr didn’t hold back when describing his surprise at the firing. He praised the work Brown had done to elevate the Kings’ franchise in recent years. “When you think about where that franchise was before Mike got there and where they’ve been the last couple years, the job he and his staff have done — it’s just really shocking,” Kerr said. “I know they’ve been in a tough spell, but this is the NBA. We all go through tough spells.”

Advertisement

see also Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga makes his feelings clear to Steve Kerr about being benched

Doug Christie steps in as interim coach

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Doug Christie is expected to serve as the Kings’ interim head coach. Christie, a familiar face within the organization, has been an assistant coach with the team since the 2021-22 season and spent five seasons as a player for Sacramento during his NBA career.