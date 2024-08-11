With Kylian Mbappe's high-profile transfer to Real Madrid, one of his new teammates might be heading to the Premier League.

Kylian Mbappe is now officially a Real Madrid player after his transfer from PSG. The French forward was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of more than 80,000 fans, stating, “It means a lot to me to be here today. I’m very happy and proud to be a player for the club of my dreams.” However, Mbappe’s arrival could lead to the departure of another forward from the team, possibly to the Premier League.

Rodrygo is one of the players who may be most impacted by Mbappe’s move to Madrid. The Brazilian could find his place in the starting lineup in danger, sparking rumors that he could leave Real Madrid this season.

In England, Rodrygo is seen as a potential top signing in the Premier League. Manchester City, flush with funds from the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, is reportedly interested in the Brazilian, who has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool is another club keeping a close watch on Rodrygo’s situation. The Reds have long been interested in the Brazilian, and with the possibility of him leaving Real Madrid, Liverpool could be poised to make a move.

Rodrygo #11 of Real Madrid moves the ball against Chelsea during a pre-season friendly match at Bank of America Stadium. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Real Madrid aims for first title of the season

Real Madrid and Atalanta are set to clash on August 14 in Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup, a match that promises excitement and drama. Both teams are eager to start the season with silverware, and the game will be closely followed by fans worldwide.

In addition to the significance of the first trophy of the season, Madridistas are especially excited about this match as it marks Kylian Mbappe’s official debut. The French star is already training with the squad at Valdebebas and is preparing for his first final in the iconic white jersey.