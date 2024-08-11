Without Lionel Messi but with Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's Endrick has defined his top five.

Cristiano Ronaldo, yes, but Lionel Messi, no: The Top 5 players in history according to Real Madrid forward Endrick

The new star of Real Madrid, Endrick, compiled his personal top five players of all time. He included Cristiano Ronaldo but left out Lionel Messi. Interestingly, two of the players on his list are ones he never actually saw play.

The revolution sparked by the now former Palmeiras player since his arrival at Madrid has been complete. The spotlight has focused on him not only for his football talent but also for his personality. Naturally, in one of many interviews, he compiled his classic top five players of all time.

It was to be expected that he might include some of his current teammates in that ranking, as well as players who have shaped the history of football in recent years.

It was well-known that he is a fan of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he placed as the greatest player of all time. What was surprising, however, was that he left out Argentine forward Lionel Messi from the list.

Endrick #16 of Real Madrid in the second half of the pre-season friendly match against FC Barcelona at MetLife Stadium on August 3, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In an interview with content creator Delantero09, Endrick was firm with his top five: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bobby Charlton, Ferenc Puskás, Vini Jr., and Jude Bellingham.

The inclusion of two historical figures

Endrick’s ranking surprised both fans and critics, as, despite his young age, he included two players he never actually saw play. The Englishman Bobby Charlton, whom he has praised on several occasions, and the Hungarian Ferenc Puskás, who has the honor of having a prestigious trophy named after him, awarded annually for the best goal of the year.

The ranking completed by his teammates

It was only logical to expect that the ranking would also feature players he now shares the field with at Real Madrid. Perhaps some anticipated that Kylian Mbappé would be included, but the French forward was also left out.

In this case, rounding out the top five are none other than his compatriot Vinícius Jr. and English forward Jude Bellingham, formerly of Borussia Dortmund.

Endrick of Brazil celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Vinicius Junior during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England.

The upcoming matches for Real Madrid

Real Madrid kicks off the season with two crucial matches. On Wednesday, August 14, they will face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, while on Sunday, August 18, they will make their La Liga debut against Mallorca away from home.