Vinicius Junior breaks the silence on Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid and even compares it to Bellingham's

The European transfer market has delivered one of the most talked-about moves in recent times. Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid has created a lot of buzz about what’s to come next season. In a squad full of stars, it was none other than Brazilian Vinicius Jr. who spoke about what it will be like to share the field with the Frenchman.

Mbappe’s arrival at the Madrid club will raise the stakes even higher, and his teammates will need to stay sharp to continue competing at the highest level for Carlo Ancelotti.

One of the key figures from last season’s Champions League champions, Vinicius Jr., expressed enthusiasm about sharing the squad with the French forward and admitted that it will make his integration into the team much easier.

According to statements made to Real Madrid TV, the former Flamengo player said: “We have to take care of him and do everything possible so that he can adapt as quickly as possible.”

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Anfield on February 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

He also compared Mbappe’s arrival to that of Englishman Jude Bellingham, who joined from Borussia Dortmund: “It is always difficult to join another club, but we already did it with Jude [Bellingham], who arrived last season and has shone. Hopefully we can repeat it with Kylian [Mbappe].”

Vini Jr. and his feelings about Endrick

Not only did Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid as a marquee signing, but the young Brazilian star Endrick also made his way to Madrid. After turning 18, he was finally able to join the club.

The former Palmeiras player shares the Brazil national team with Vini Jr., who said, “He’s very young, but he’s focused and knows he can help us when we need it.”

Real Madrid new signing, Endrick Felipe is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 27, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid and an offense from another planet

Mbappe’s arrival at Madrid was a seismic shock in the European transfer market. The French star left PSG to join Carlo Ancelotti’s team and form one of the most feared attacks on the continent.

Undoubtedly he looks set to be the starting forward for the Merengues. However, the attack also boasts standout names like Brazilians Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo, and the recently arrived Endrick. Additionally, Jude Bellingham, who often joins the attack, could also be part of this formidable lineup.