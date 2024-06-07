Following another UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid and with Euro 2024 in sight, Toni Kroos revealed why he's calling it a career this year.

Toni Kroos has made up his mind. The German midfielder will hang up his boots after Euro 2024, hoping to lead his country to continental glory in home soil. Ironically, the 34-year-old reaches this competition in great form in the twilight of his career.

On June 1st, Kroos celebrated yet another UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid, making it five UCL wins in the Spanish capital and six overall (he also won the 2013 title with Bayern Munich).

So why is Kroos retiring now, when he can still play at a high level? Well, in an interview with German outlet Kicker, he explained that’s exactly how he wants people to remember his last season as a pro.

“I simply want to be remembered as the 34-year-old Toni Kroos, who played his best season for Real Madrid in the end of his career. I did that,” said Kroos. “I see it as a compliment that many people think it’s too early.”

Toni Kroos of Germany smiles during a training session on day four of the training camp at Herzo Base on June 05, 2024 in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

What’s next for Toni Kroos?

While he’s currently focused on helping Germany win the European Championships at home, Kroos already knows what life off the field has in store for him in the near future.

“I will spend my time with my family mostly and I’ll be working on my youth academy in Madrid as planned,” Kroos said. “The Icon League, which I founded with Elias Nerlich, will also start in September:”

Toni Kroos dreams big ahead of Euro 2024

While he bid farewell to Real Madrid in great fashion by lifting both the LaLiga and Champions League titles, Kroos now hopes to achieve something similar on the international stage.

“I have a very good feeling (about Germany’s chances of winning the Euros). And winning the first match could develop an euphoria that can take us far,” the veteran midfielder said.

Germany, who will host the tournament this year, will play Scotland in the Euro 2024 inaugural game on Friday, June 14. The Die Mannschaft, who haven’t won the trophy since 1996, will also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.