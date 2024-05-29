The retiring Real Madrid star had even less kind words to say about the Saudi Pro League in a recent interview.

Toni Kroos is calling time on a storied career after the 2024 Euros, a career which saw him play for some of the best clubs in the world, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as well as Bayer Leverkusen. Kroos won 10 titles with Bayern Munich and 21 titles with Real Madrid.

At the national team level, the German midfielder won the 2014 FIFA World Cup and earned 108 caps for Germany. Outspoken and passionate, Kroos was one of the first big names to ignore the calls from the Saudi Pro League.

Kroos has criticized Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations and was also very critical of Gabri Veiga’s move to Al-Ahli, labeling it as “embarrassing.”

Toni Kroos on the SPL

Speaking to Cadena SER, Kroos continued his stance on the SPL, stating, “Saudi Arabia or playing abroad? They don’t like me there so much,” Kroos laughed.

“But like I said before, I will miss the football the most. It didn’t bother me at all. Everyone has their opinion and my opinion has not changed (on Saudi Arabia and the SPL).

“For me, it is not a country where I see myself playing for different reasons that I have already explained before. Neither playing nor living. Much less living there. They love me a little less there. Am I going to miss the whistles? I also enjoyed that a little.”