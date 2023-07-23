Real Madrid vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Club Friendly in your country today

Real Madrid and AC Milan meet today in a Club Friendly. This game will take place at Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The ‘White House’ no longer have their big striker and that is something they must face. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Real Madrid didn’t win big titles last season, they were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals, and they had the second spot in La Liga. Their only domestic title was Copa Del Rey.

AC Milan did not win Serie A, but at least they finished in the 4th spot of the standings to access the UEFA Champions League again. Last season they reached the semi-finals where they were eliminated by Inter Milan.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and AC Milan play for the Club Friendly today, July 23 at Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Argentina: 11:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 PM

Canada: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 4:30 AM July 24

United States: 10:30 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport Summer, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Mexico: Star+

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN, ESPN+