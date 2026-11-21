Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday, November 21, in LaLiga 2026-27. Madrid sit second while Celta try to climb out of the lower half. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Tournament 2026-27 LaLiga Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in the USA

The match airs on ESPN Deportes in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo and ESPN+.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga with 30 points from 12 games. They come into this match on a three-game winning streak, beating Valencia 3-0, AEK Athens 3-2 and Santander 3-0 in their last outings.

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Celta Vigo are 12th with 13 points from 12 matches. Their last three results were mixed. They routed Salamanca UDS 5-0, then drew 0-0 with Levante and lost 1-2 to R. Union SG before that.

Madrid will look to stay close to the top of the table, while Celta need points to move away from the bottom half of LaLiga.

Real Madrid leads the head-to-head with 9 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on March 6, 2026: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid.

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Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni; Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Celta Vigo (3-4-3): Ionut Radu; Javi Rodriguez, Yoel Lago, Marcos Alonso; Javi Rueda, Ilaix Moriba, Aleix Febas, Sergio Carreira; Pablo Duran, Ferran Jutgla, Hugo Alvarez.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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