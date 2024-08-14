Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Lineups for 2024 UEFA Super Cup

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup edition will feature these lineups from Real Madrid and Atalanta.

The National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, will host the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, which this year will feature Real Madrid and Atalanta as the main protagonists. Both teams will present these lineups with the goal of securing a new trophy.

This pivotal trophy pits the latest champions of both the Champions League and the Europa League against each other. In this case, Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final, while the Italian side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final.

The Spanish team anticipates the much-anticipated debut of French star Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid as one of the most high-profile signings in recent times. Meanwhile, Atalanta will seek to overcome the Spanish giant in their quest to win this title for the first time in their history.

Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid lifts the trophy after his team’s victory during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at Lerkendal Stadion on August 9, 2016 in Trondheim, Norway.

Real Madrid lineup

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti will field these eleven players for the start of the match against Atalanta: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo Goes.

Atalanta lineup

Under the guidance of coach Gian Piero Gasperini, the team will take the field to face Real Madrid with the following lineup: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Pasalic, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman

What happens if Real Madrid and Atalanta end up tied after 90 minutes?

In the previous edition, UEFA decided to eliminate extra time, so if the match was tied after 90 minutes, as it ultimately was, the final went straight to a penalty shootout.

This time around, there will be no extra time either, so if Madrid and Atalanta are level after 90 minutes, the final will be decided by penalties.

The reigning champion

The latest edition of the UEFA Super Cup saw Manchester City face off against Sevilla. The victory ultimately went to the Citizens, who, after drawing 1-1 in regular time, triumphed 5-4 in the penalty shootout.