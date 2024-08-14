Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Where to watch and live stream 2024 UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid play against Atalanta for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Real Madrid are set to face Atalanta in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, promising a thrilling matchup between two European powerhouses. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to catch all the live action in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It’s the ultimate showdown between two international powerhouses from last season. On one side, we have Atalanta, the 2023/2024 Europa League champions, who delivered an impressive campaign, taking down top contenders like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen. However, the stakes are even higher this time as they face their biggest challenge yet.

Their opponents are none other than Real Madrid, the most dominant team of 2023/2024. Fresh off their triumphs in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad is eager to add another trophy to their collection. As they gear up for this high-stakes clash, Atalanta will need to bring their A-game to stand a chance against the relentless force of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 15)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 15)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 15)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 15)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Gianluca Scamacca of Atalanta –

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ran.de Sat.1, DAZN1 Germany

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision

Advertisement