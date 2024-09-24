Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7

Real Madrid will face Deportivo Alaves for the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

Real Madrid will take on Deportivo Alaves in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details you need, including venue information and how to watch the match live in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a solid win against Espanyol, Real Madrid are focused on maintaining momentum as they continue their pursuit of league leaders Barcelona. With 14 points, Los Blancos are the closest challengers to a Barcelona side that has dominated the early stages of the season, boasting six wins from six games, 22 goals scored, and just five conceded.

Next up for Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid is a clash against Alaves, a team that has had a strong start to the season. Sitting in sixth place with 10 points, Alaves has been competitive but will enter the matchup as clear underdogs. However, they’ll be hoping to pull off a surprise upset against the Merengues, who are determined not to lose ground in the title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 25)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 25)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 25)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Abdel Abqar of Deportivo Alaves – IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Startimes, Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes