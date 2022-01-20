Real Madrid and Elche will face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a match for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish league game in the US.

La Casa Blanca are alone at the top of the 2021-2022 La Liga standings with 49 points after 21 games. Also, the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti come from clinching the 2022 Spanish Super Cup title, after beating Athletic Club 2-0 in the final.

Elche, on the other hand, are fighting to stay away from the relegation spots in the Spanish league table. This will be the second straight game between these two teams as they've also met for the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Date

The match for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season between Real Madrid and Elche will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Elche

The Real Madrid vs Elche game for Matchday 22 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season to be played on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+.