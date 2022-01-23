Real Madrid play Elche for three points at the Matchweek 22 of La Liga 2021-22 season in Spain. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Real Madrid set to face Elche in Matchweek 22 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on January 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM (ET). The home team wants to win again the same team. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Real Madrid is dominating the La Liga table with 49 points and 15-4-2 overall with a recent win in the local league against Valencia at home, that was the second consecutive victory of the current five-game winning streak.

Elche have not lost a game in the local league since Matchweek 18 against Barcelona 2-3 on the road, after that loss they won two matchweeks against Espanyol and Villarreal, also the team drew a game at home against Granada.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Real Madrid vs Elche: Storylines

Real Madrid won a recent game against Elche during the Round of 16 in Copa del Rey, it was an expected victory but that game was not so easy for Real Madrid as they had to win the game in extra time. Before that victory Real Madrid won two consecutive games in the Spanish Super Cup, one against FC Barcelona 3-2 in what was the first 'Clasico' of the year and the second victory in the same tournament against Athletic Club 2-0.

Elche are in the 15th spot of the 2021-22 La Liga table with 22 points and a negative record of 5-7-9 overall. The most recent game was a loss to Real Madrid that ended a winning streak of three wins and a draw that included a Copa del Rey victory. The most recent win in La Liga for Elche was against Villarreal 1-0 at home, but the team's on the road record is negative at 2-2-7 overall.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Elche in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Predictions And Odds

Real Madrid are favorites at home to win by -2 goals and -578 moneyline, they have a positive home record and are top of the table. Elche are underdogs with +2 ATS and +1506 moneyline. The draw is offered at +711 odds and the totals at 3.25 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: OVER 3.25.



FanDuel Real Madrid -2 / -578 Draw/ Totals +711 / 3.25 Elche +2 / +1506

