Where to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Sociedad will take on Barcelona in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga. USA fans can find here how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Real Sociedad face off against Barcelona on Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch, including TV and streaming options.

[Watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona’s impressive winning streak shows no signs of slowing down as they continue to dominate both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, signaling their intent to contend for major titles this season. The Cules will now aim for their 12th consecutive victory in the domestic league as they prepare to face a tough test on the road against Real Sociedad.

While the Basques are currently positioned mid-table, they’re eyeing a push toward the European spots, making this match crucial in their bid to secure at least one point and stay in the race for qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Sociedad play against Barcelona in the Matchday 13 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season this Sunday, November 10. The showdown kicks off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Advertisement

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Not Lamine Yamal: Barcelona star emulating Messi's production in 2024 Champions League

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this 2024/2025 La Liga showdown between Real Sociedad and Barcelona which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.