Where to watch Benfica vs Porto live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face off against Porto in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

A new showdown between Portuguese archrivals Benfica and Porto is set to light up “O Classico” in the Primeira Liga, and the timing couldn’t be more intense. Sporting CP have been a force to be reckoned with, coming off a commanding 4-1 victory over Manchester City, and boasting a perfect 10-for-10 record in the league.

With a potential 11th consecutive win on the line as they face Braga, Sporting’s dominance puts added pressure on both Porto and Benfica. In this high-stakes derby, the teams aren’t just battling for bragging rights—they’re fighting for three critical points to stay within reach of the top and keep their title hopes alive.

When will the Benfica vs Porto match be played?

Benfica will host Porto in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, November 10, with kickoff scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

FC Porto’s Tiago Djalo – IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Benfica vs Porto: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Porto in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Porto live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include GolTV and Fanatiz.