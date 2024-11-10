NCAAF News: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart sends strong warning to rest of the teams after win vs Georgia

After a dominant victory by the Ole Miss Rebels over the Georgia Bulldogs, QB Jaxson Dart sends a clear message to the rest of the teams in the NCAAF.

Another victory for Ole Miss, this time over the Georgia Bulldogs, firmly positions Lane Kiffin’s team among the contenders with serious aspirations this NCAAF season. Initially overlooked at the start of the year, Jaxson Dart now warns the rest of the teams that his Rebels still have plenty to prove.

Each time a new College Football season kicks off, it’s often the same programs that come to mind when thinking about title contenders. Ole Miss, considered this year by themselves as the underdogs, have gradually racked up a series of victories and are now firmly in the mix of teams with serious postseason aspirations.

Jaxson Dart, the talented QB on Lane Kiffin’s roster, had a standout performance as his team defeated Georgia decisively 28-10. After the game, the player delivered a clear message to the rest of their rivals looking ahead to what’s to come.

“It feels great,” Dart said, via ESPN. “Everybody counted us out after the LSU game, but we feel like we’re a couple of plays away from being the No. 1 team in the country. We’re peaking and I think everybody sees that.”

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels warms up before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi.

In a dominant performance, QB Jaxson Dart accounted for 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also added a team-high 50 rushing yards on eight carries. There’s no doubt the player is enjoying a stellar season, and Rebels fans are certainly appreciative of his efforts.

Kiffin and his revenge against Georgia

The game against the Bulldogs was never going to be just another match for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He made that clear from the start with a dominant performance from his players. After the Rebels secured the victory, it was the coach himself who shared his feelings of redemption.

“A year ago we lost to these guys by like 30. We made a decision, we’ve got to recruit differently. We’ve got to to go shopping. We planned for this game for a year, game-planned all offseason,” Kiffin said, per Pete Nakos of On3.

While the final result doesn’t determine the future for the Rebels, these victories are incredibly important, not only in terms of performance but also for morale, especially with the regular season nearing its end.

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on in the first quarter during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Ole Miss Rebels upcoming matches:

A Bye Week is on the horizon for the Rebels, which comes at the perfect time to recharge and prepare for the final stretch of the season with the entire roster available physically.

Upon their return, Ole Miss will travel to Gainesville on Saturday, November 23, to face the Florida Gators. They will then close out their regular season on the road, heading to Oxford to take on Mississippi State, November 30th.