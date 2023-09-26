Real Madrid will host Las Palmas this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Real Madrid‘s loss in the derby against Atletico Madrid has halted their bid for the top spot in La Liga, a position they had held since the start of the season. It was a challenging outcome for the “Merengues,” but they must put it behind them and aim for a return to victory to stay in the race for the league leadership.
Fortunately, they have a favorable opportunity to secure all 3 points as they face Las Palmas, a team that has experienced one of the worst starts to the season. The squad from the island of Gran Canaria has accumulated just 5 points, putting them perilously close to the relegation zone. They are in dire need of a turnaround to climb out of this predicament.
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (September 28)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (September 28)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (September 28)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (September 28)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (September 28)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 3, M+ LALIGA TV
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes