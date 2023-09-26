Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid will host Las Palmas this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid‘s loss in the derby against Atletico Madrid has halted their bid for the top spot in La Liga, a position they had held since the start of the season. It was a challenging outcome for the “Merengues,” but they must put it behind them and aim for a return to victory to stay in the race for the league leadership.

Fortunately, they have a favorable opportunity to secure all 3 points as they face Las Palmas, a team that has experienced one of the worst starts to the season. The squad from the island of Gran Canaria has accumulated just 5 points, putting them perilously close to the relegation zone. They are in dire need of a turnaround to climb out of this predicament.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (September 28)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (September 28)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 3, M+ LALIGA TV

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes