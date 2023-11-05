Real Madrid vs Rayo: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid and Rayo meet in the 2023-2024 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Real Madrid will be looking to continue their winning streak when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday. ‘Los Blancos’ are coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clásico, and they will be confident of taking home all three points against Rayo.

Real Madrid are big favorites at home or the road and recently they won ‘El Clasico’ against FC Barcelona in what was a display of their offensive power against another big favorite. So far they are in the 2nd spot of La Liga’s table with 28 points, only three points behind the first spot occupied by Girona with 31 points.

Rayo are coming off a disappointing draw 2-2 against Real Sociedad. However, they have been in good form this season, and they will be looking to upset Real Madrid on their own turf. They have a winning record of 4-5-2 with one win and four draws in the last 5 games.

Real Madrid vs Rayo: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Rayo play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Sunday, November 6 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. It will be interesting to see how Rayo try to contain Real Madrid’s attack. They may try to sit back and defend in numbers, or they may try to press Real Madrid high up the pitch. If Rayo can keep Real Madrid’s attack quiet, they will have a chance of getting a result in this game.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM November 6

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM November 6

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 10:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

India: 3:00 AM November 6

Indonesia: 4500 AM November 6

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM November 6

Malaysia: 5:00 AM November 6

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 AM November 6

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 12:00 AM November 6

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM November 6

Senegal: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 5:00 AM November 6

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 6:00 AM November 6

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM November 6

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Rayo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGONOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN 1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes