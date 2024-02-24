Real Madrid vs Sevilla: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 25, 2024

Real Madrid will face Sevilla in a La Liga clash on Sunday, February 25, as part of the 26th round of the 2023/2024 season. All the crucial information about this match, including TV broadcast and live streaming options available in your area, can be found here.

An intriguing matchup awaits between two teams in vastly different circumstances. Real Madrid, a team renowned for their competitive spirit in every tournament, continues this tradition in the current season.

The “Merengues” are contenders for the Champions League and currently lead La Liga, aiming to maintain their top position. They face Sevilla, a team battling to avoid relegation. Despite finding some form in recent Matchdays, Sevilla cannot afford to ease up and urgently needs points to secure their position.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 26)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 26)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 26)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 26)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 26)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 26)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 26)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3 Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India. Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1 LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: SportsMax 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes