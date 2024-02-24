Real Madrid will face Sevilla in a La Liga clash on Sunday, February 25, as part of the 26th round of the 2023/2024 season. All the crucial information about this match, including TV broadcast and live streaming options available in your area, can be found here.
An intriguing matchup awaits between two teams in vastly different circumstances. Real Madrid, a team renowned for their competitive spirit in every tournament, continues this tradition in the current season.
The “Merengues” are contenders for the Champions League and currently lead La Liga, aiming to maintain their top position. They face Sevilla, a team battling to avoid relegation. Despite finding some form in recent Matchdays, Sevilla cannot afford to ease up and urgently needs points to secure their position.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 26)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 26)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 26)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 26)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 26)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 26)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 26)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3 Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India. Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1 LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: SportsMax 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes