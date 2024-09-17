Trending topics:
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid will face Stuttgart in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina AmadorKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid are set to take on Stuttgart in what will be the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, here’s all the key information you need to watch the game live in your country.

Real Madrid, the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, are set to kick off their title defense with high expectations. Fresh off their 2023/2024 triumph, Los Blancos are determined to secure back-to-back titles, especially with the addition of Kylian Mbappe, their marquee summer signing.

Their first test comes against Stuttgart, a team with limited experience on this stage compared to Madrid’s storied history. Despite the disparity in pedigree, Stuttgart will be looking to pull off an upset and leave a mark in this high-stakes encounter. Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad, however, will be aiming to avoid any surprises as they pursue another European crown.

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Deniz Undav of Stuttgart – IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Sport 24
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, UniMas

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

