Jose Mourinho makes something clear about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or wins

Rodri's 2024 Ballon d'Or win was controversial, as he edged out Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. Amid the debate, a clip of Jose Mourinho discussing Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's wins has resurfaced online.

Amid the 2024 Ballon d’Or debate, a clip of Jose Mourinho discussing Lionel Messi‘s 2010 win has resurfaced online. In the video, taken from Rio Ferdinand‘s Vibe With Five podcast in February, the Fenerbahce coach shares his candid thoughts on the Argentine’s win as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s awards.

In 2010, Wesley Sneijder, coming from a treble-winning season, finished fourth behind Iniesta and Xavi, who, with Messi, created a historic all-Barcelona podium. When asked if Sneijder was “robbed” of the award, Mourinho suggested he deserved a higher spot but deemed Messi’s win fair.

“I don’t like to say it was robbed,” Mourinho replied. “Who won it? Messi? Then it wasn’t robbed. But Wesley did win the treble, lifted the Champions League, and reached the World Cup final that season… So, Wesley should have been there, at least in the Top 3. But, in the last generation, when Messi or Cristiano won the Ballon d’Or, it was never robbed.”

That year, Messi scored 60 goals and added 17 assists across all competitions, securing titles in La Liga, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup, and was also the Champions League’s top scorer despite Barcelona’s semi final exit. Still, some questioned his award due to Argentina’s quarterfinal loss to Germany in the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid receives the 2014 FIFA Ballon d’Or award (Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s most controversial Ballon d’Or win came in 2013 when, despite not securing any major team trophies, he scored 69 goals that year. For many, Franck Ribéry—who won the treble with Bayern—was the favorite.

Ballon d’Or 2024 Controversy: Vinicius’ Snub and Real Madrid’s Protest

This year’s Ballon d’Or remains a topic of debate, with Euro 2024 and Premier League winner Rodri taking the award, making him the only defensive player to win since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006. Rodri’s win came over Real Madrid players like Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Dani Carvajal.

Meanwhile, players like Lautaro Martinez, Kroos, and Vinicius voiced disappointment with the results , and Real Madrid’s decision to skip the gala in protest has added to the controversy.