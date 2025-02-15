Where to watch AC Milan vs Hellas Verona live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will play Hellas Verona in Matchday 25 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Here’s all the information regarding kickoff times and how fans in the United States can watch the match on TV or stream it online.

AC Milan head into their matchup against Hellas Verona riding high off a crucial win over Empoli on Serie A Matchday 24, keeping them within seven points of a Champions League qualification spot, currently held by Fiorentina with 45 points.

With a game in hand and a chance to erase the sting of their midweek Champions League loss to Feyenoord ahead of the second leg, Milan will be eager to secure another three points. Hellas Verona, fighting to avoid relegation with just a three-point cushion above the drop zone, will also be desperate for a result in this high-stakes clash.

When will the AC Milan vs Hellas Verona match be played?

AC Milan will take on Hellas Verona in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, February 15. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Cheikn Niassa of Hellas Verona – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Hellas Verona in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Hellas Verona will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.