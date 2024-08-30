Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe off to his worst season start in nearly 5 years

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has had a rough start to the La Liga season, marking his worst opening in nearly five years.

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid was met with enormous expectations, but so far, the French star has struggled to find his form. With just one goal in four matches, Mbappe is experiencing his worst start to a season in almost five years. Not since the pre-pandemic days has the French sensation had such difficulty finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid’s recent draw against UD Las Palmas highlighted the issues plaguing Carlo Ancelotti’s new-look squad. Defensively unbalanced and lacking the creativity that once flowed through Toni Kroos, the team’s struggles have been evident. Mbappe, despite his talent, has managed just one goal, and it came in the UEFA Super Cup, not LaLiga.

Mbappe currently has the worst difference between shots (20) and Expected Goals (1.8) among players in Europe’s top five leagues. You’d have to go back to 2019 to find a season where Mbappe started with just one goal. At that time, he was still with PSG, and his single goal surpasses what he’s managed so far in his first season in LaLiga with Real Madrid. Spanish media have been critical of Mbappe, noting that he is the only Real Madrid forward yet to score in La Liga this season.

“It’s not harder than we expected. We have to work to get to where we want to be. These games have shown us a lot of areas to improve, and that’s the positive side,” said Carlo Ancelotti, reflecting on a start to the season that already sees Barcelona five points ahead of Real Madrid. Their next challenge comes against Real Betis on Sunday, September 1.

