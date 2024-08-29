Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League opponents in 2024-25

After pressing the button for Real Madrid in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw, Cristiano Ronaldo had something to say about his former club's schedule.

Cristiano Ronaldo took all the limelight in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League draw, where he was given an award for being the top scorer in tournament history. But the Portuguese star also got to play his part in determining Real Madrid‘s path this season.

The 39-year-old was chosen by the governing body to press the button to know every team’s random opponents in the league phase, and Ronaldo didn’t hesitate to reveal how he felt about Real Madrid‘s draw.

“Cristiano, you pressed the button for your former club, Real Madrid, thoughts?,” Cristiano was asked, to which the striker replied: “Not bad.”

Real Madrid’s opponents in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Under the new Champions League format, Real Madrid will face eight opponents in the league phase, where all 36 participant teams are ranked in one table, with the top eight making the round of 16, the teams from 9 to 25 playing a round of 16 playoff, while the remaining sides are eliminated.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid lifts The UEFA Champions League trophy following his sides victory in during the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

After Ronaldo pressed the button to let the algorythm determine Madrid’s random opponents, Los Blancos got to know they’ll host Borussia Dortmund in a rematch of the last Champions League final. Other notable fixtures include facing Liverpool at Anfield and hosting European giants AC Milan.

